Gabrielle Union Calls Out Terry Crews for Defending America's Got Talent Amid Investigation

Terry Crews has some explaining to do.

As one of the numerous celebs on America's Got Talent, Terry Crews is among the few individuals who truly knew what went on behind the scenes of the show. So when Gabrielle Union claimed there were "offensive" events happening on the set, it was assumed Terry was a witness to some of these alleged occurrences.

But now it appears Crews is claiming he never experienced or witnessed any instances of racism during his time on the show, despite multiple sources who said otherwise. In Thursday's Today interview, he admits that he "can't speak for sexism" because he's not a woman, but he makes his stance clear on the issue of racism in the workplace. "That was never my experience on America's Got Talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment," he explains. "The top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, Black, white—it was everything in the gamut."