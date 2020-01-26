The Truth Behind the Biggest 2020 Grammy Snubs

Taylor Swift wasn't ignored, but is this any way to treat a Lover?

Though the 2020 Grammy Award nominations presented an inspiring array of industry veterans and newcomers—Ariana Grande! Lana Del Rey! Lizzo! Billie Eilish! Lil Nas X!—in the top categories, as always there just wasn't enough space to please everybody.

Or, in some cases, do all of the deserving work justice.

For instance, though Lover is up for Best Pop Vocal Album, the title track is nominated for the prestigious Song of the Year and "You Need to Calm Down" is up for Best Pop Solo Performance, those three nominations weren't enough for fans who swooned over what was arguably Taylor's best work in years and represented a significant shift in style for the artist.

However, if she does win Song of the Year, Swift—who was just feted at the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of her hotly anticipated Netflix documentary Miss Americana—will be the first solo writer to win in the category since Amy Winehouse in 2008. (All of the other nominated songs have at least two and as many as five credited writers.)