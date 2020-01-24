Derek Hough Defends Julianne Hough's "Crazy" Energy Healing Video

Derek Hough is speaking out in defense of his sister, Julianne Hough, regarding her headline-making viral video.

Over the last few days, footage of the former Dancing With the Stars pro has been making the rounds on social media, showing her participating in an energy healing demonstration with Dr. John Amaral. In the video, taken this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Julianne could be heard letting out what sounded like an orgasmic scream as the doctor's hand hovered over her body. At the same time, Julianne's body reacted to the doctor's floating hand by moving up and down.

During the demonstration, which was broadcast on Facebook, Julianne, 31, explained, "I feel so much more liberated on the inside that I can speak my truth clearly, stand in my power and not feel overtaken by emotion, my mind and I feel free inside myself to just be."