Kim Kardashian's Picture of True, Stormi and Chicago Prove They Really Are the 3 Musketeers

The gang's all here!

On Friday, Kim Kardashian treated fans to some adorable snaps from daughter Chicago West's 2nd birthday party. Just as she requested, the toddler had a Minnie Mouse-themed b-day bash and her cousins True Thompson, 21 months, and Stormi Webster, 23 months, on hand to help her ring in the milestone age.

Donning Minnie Mouse ears and matching face paint inspired by the famous cartoon, the cousin trio posed for a sweet picture during the festivities. "My baby Minnie Mouse," Kim wrote on Instagram, also sharing a solo shot of Chi from her big day.

Last week, the Kardashian-Jenner family gathered for the Chicago's magical Minnie birthday party, which featured a lavish Minnie Mouse cake in honor of the theme and other tasty treats inspired by the youngin's favorite Disney character. To make the party extra special, guests were treated to tons of arts-and-crafts activities, including a paint night set up complete with mini easels.