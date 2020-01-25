The Most Surprising Celebrity Transformations of the Week

by Tierney Bricker | Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 4:00 AM
How are those 2020 resolutions holding up?
As we head into the last week of January (anyone else feel like this month has felt 88 days long?), we might be feeling a little unmotivated or burnt out when it comes to the goals we set for the new year. Thankfully, we have a few inspiring celebrity fitness journeys to detail that should help you push through, including Rebel Wilson's determination to make the first year of this decade her "year of health." Wanting to make "positive changes"? That's something we all can get behind in 2020, right?
While she's been transforming her mind and body through exercise and healthy habits, another star revealed a major lifestyle change that made headlines: they gave up alcohol. Plus, the Jonas Brothers documented a hilarious transformation on social media and Jessica Simpson opened up in a way she never has before in her latest new career.
Check out this week's biggest celeb transformations...
Instagram/Jono Castano
2020 is "the year of health" for the Cats and Pitch Perfect star and her trainer Jono Castano revealed on Instagram she's been putting her money where her mouth is, saying she "has been putting in the yards 7 days a week."
And in an interview with E! News, Jono detailed Rebel's daily fitness plan: "A typical week will look like this—Day 1: HIIT and mobility, Day 2: weights and resistance, Day 3: HIIT, Day 4: HIIT, Day 5: HIIT and weights, Day 6: rest period, Day 7: HIIT. We focus on plenty of HIIT circuits, but at the same time, focusing on technique and tempo."
It's all about showing up, according to Jono, who said, "Results come through consistency."
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
On a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the beloved morning talk show host revealed she quit drinking after Ryan Seacrest joined the show following Michael Strahan's dramatic exit in 2017.
While discussing America's "wine problem," the 49-year-old revealed that she had cut alcohol out of her diet. "They are saying Americans bought less wine in the last year," she explained. "It's the first drop in a quarter of a century. Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this slip. I have influenced the market. I'm not saying I've driven people out. I'm saying I stopped buying wine and there's a 25 percent dip."
Ryan was happy to take the credit, saying, "I started the show and she quit drinking. What does that tell you? I don't know...It that good or bad?"
Instagram/Calum Scott
In an Instagram post, the "You Are the Reason" star showed off his body transformation, posting three shirtless photos he took over the course of his 2018 tour to document his progress.
"This year I am going to push myself harder than ever before. I always yo-yo with my weight because I love wine and carbs," he wrote. "But I learned that that's ok. It's about making sure you train hard and eat well, then the treats are well deserved."
David Livingston/Getty Images
While she already has a stacked and impressive resume, the singer and lifestyle entrepreneur Jessica is adding author to that list, with the upcoming release of her highly anticipated memoir, Open Book. And the mom of three has already been sharing excerpts that prove it will be a must-read for book clubs, including her surprising decision to get sober, reflecting on her divorce from Nick Lachey and her rocky romance with John Mayer.
But Jessica, 39, also will open up about being sexually abused when she was just 6 years old, People reports.
Though she was initially approached to write an inspirational lifestyle book, Jessica explained she "didn't comfortable talking about myself in a way that wasn't honest...I'm a horrible liar."
Disney Channel
Just when you thought they wouldn't be able to top their hilarious recreation of an iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas managed to do just that, thanks to their latest viral video.
On TikTok, the JoBros stepped back into their Camp Rock days, each going back into their respective "Connect 3" character (flat-ironed bangs, curly wigs and all), with Joe totally nailing his infamous Shane Gray line: "I don't wanna waste my summer at some camp! I'm Shane Gray for crying out loud!"
Joe captioned the video, "Presented without comment..." But here's our comment: LOLOLOLOLOL. But also...Camp Rock 3, please?
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Not only did Taylor debut her highly anticipated Netflix documentary Miss Americana at the Sundance Film Festival, she also showed off the return of one of her signature looks: the shaggy lob!
With side-swept bangs and a few inches chopped off, Taylor's chic 'do was giving us serious 1989 nostalgia.
