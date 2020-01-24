Selena Gomez Fangirling Over Jennifer Aniston Is Literally All Of Us

The one where Selena Gomez hangs out with Jennifer Aniston.

The iconic Friends alum served as the guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, and one of her guests was none other than the "Rare" singer, who is a Friends superfan.

During her interview with The Morning Show star, Gomez revealed her and her mother's weekly tradition of watching Friends together and shared the story of the first time she ever met Aniston.

"Rachel was my life!" she said to the audience. "You know what makes me so happy is that I would watch it on Channel 33 at 10:30 every night on Thursday with my mom, and I cried when the whole season was over. But what makes me so happy is now people my age and everyone else is just obsessed, and it just makes me so happy for you and the show because it's iconic."

The two stars are good pals now, as Aniston revealed in the interview, but Gomez revealed that Aniston didn't even notice her when they first met.