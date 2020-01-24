This Is What You Won't See in the Schitt's Creek Series Finale

Like it or not, the end is near for Schitt's Creek. And the cast is spilling all about what's (not) to come.

"We workshopped a motel fire. Funnily enough, didn't work out, didn't end up going with that. Kind of a sad ending. Won't see fires. Will we get our money back? That is TBD," series star and co-creator Dan Levy said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when asked about the upcoming big series finale.

"Can I give the ending away?" Eugene Levy, also star and co-creator, asked his son.

"Yeah, I think now is the time," Dan said.

And he did. Sort of.

"It's a lovely ending," Eugene said.

"Great answer, dad," Dan said.