Please Enjoy 5 Minutes of Noah Centineo Getting Soaked With Water

"Water War" was the game of the day Thursday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. And this time, the heartthrob getting soaked was Noah Centineo.

The premise of the game is simple. Jimmy Fallon and Centineo would play the "War" card game, and whomever lost each hand had a glass of ice cold water poured on them. Should there be a draw, whomever won the subsequent war would pour a pitcher of water on their opponent.

The first player to pour five glasses of water would win, and then they would soak the loser with a giant water gun. And with that, let the games begin!

Centineo ended up winning the first hand. Just before he poured the water on the host, the To All The Boys I've Loved Before star teased the host.

"Jimmy, I want you to think of a time in your life when you were in bed and you felt a cool, cool liquid," he said. "That wasn't cool at all, it was actually warm!"