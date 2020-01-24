Billie Eilish Shares History With Depression and Suicidal Thoughts

Billie Eilish has been open with her fans in the past about her mental health struggles. The 18-year-old star has turned to her lyrics in the past as a way of expressing those struggles, but she commented on her mental health and past thoughts of suicide in an interview with Gayle King.

As part of The Gayle King Grammy Special that aired Thursday night, Eilish spent a day with the host to give her an inside look into her daily life. In their sit-down interview, the "Bad Guy" singer shared that she used to self-harm and believed she wouldn't live to see her 17th birthday.

"I didn't ever think I would be happy again, ever," she said.

King noted in the special that the pressure and isolation that came with her newfound fame contributed to her falling into a clinical depression.

As Eilish shared, "I don't want to be too dark, but I genuinely didn't think I would make it to 17."

"You didn't think you'd make it to 17?" King responded. "But did you think that you would do something to yourself?"

As the star responded, "Yeah."