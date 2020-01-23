Mama June Makes Rare Plea to Estranged Kids and Says She Wants to ''Disappear''

June Shannon, the troubled reality TV star otherwise known as Mama June, returned to Instagram for the first time in several months with a message for her estranged daughters.

Her rare public statement came three months after she plead not guilty to drug possession charges and even longer since she refused to participate in a televised intervention staged by her family.

"Well decided to get back at it," June wrote Thursday. "I'm not saying I'm perfect as every day is a struggle [and] some days I just want to disappear [sic]."

She continued, "Even though me [and] kids aren't still seeing each other [and] it's been very hard on all of us but I hope one day that will change as I want them to know I miss [and] love them very much [sic]."

It's unclear if Mama June is still dating Geno Doak, who played a part in driving a wedge between her and kids, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Jessica "Chubs" Shannon.