Galaxy-Themed Stuff That's Out of This World

by Carly Milne | Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 4:30 AM
Do you adore all things galaxy-themed? Us too, and we're happy to share in our obsession with you! But with so many fun galaxy-themed things to choose from, where do you start finding the truly great galaxy goodies?
We've got you. Whether you want some leggings to wear to yoga, a dress that will help you paint the town, some artwork that will add a little extra flare, or even some hairpins that will make your mane glitter like the night sky, we sussed out some of the most stylish and stunning galaxy gear around. Grab your faves and rock that galaxy look exactly the way you want!
Make your eyes look like a nebula with these baked eyeshadows, each celestially inspired. There's Venus, a fiery orange, Earth, a cool icy blue, Prometheus, a marbled copper and burgundy, and so many more that are destined to make your lids the main attraction. From bold colors to comfortable neutrals, there's a little something for everyone, and looks that will take you from day to night.
Meld your galaxy obsession with your crystal obsession in this beautifully designed piece, featuring the milky way suspended in the center of a crystal ball. Each one is handmade from high-quality raw materials, and comes with a stand for showcasing in whatever part of your home or office you want to place it for maximum impact.
Rock the nebula look the next time you work out! With a high rise, second-skin fit and pull-on style, these nylon/spandex blend leggings were made to move with you from the studio to the street. Don't be surprised if you get compliments on them next time you're in downward dog.
Sparko Sweets are known for their lollipops that look like art pieces, and these are our faves. You'll get a box of ten galaxy-inspired lollies that are free of tree nuts, gluten and dairy, with each sweet looking like it was plucked right out of the night sky. You'll be forgiven for thinking they're more for display than snacking, but they're actually delicious, so don't miss a chance to satisfy your sweet tooth. Plus, they were a top pick from Bloomingdale's pop-up shop with famed astrologer Susan Miller.
It doesn't matter if your school days are behind you: everyone needs a good backpack, especially if they're commuting with their laptop to work! And JanSport is known for making backpacks that last, with a lifetime warranty and a ton of room for you to stash all your stuff. With ergonomic S-curve shoulder straps, a fully padded back panel, a web haul handle and an inner padded sleeve to hold up to a 15" laptop, you'll have everything you need to transport your stuff in galactic style.
Classic Chucks are always a wardrobe must, but when they're galaxy-inspired? You'll want to get them all. These ones are the iconic Converse high-tops featuring all-over shimmer in two tones of glitter, offering an eye-catching take on what would otherwise be a basic sneaker. And with an ortholite insole for comfort, you'll be able to stay on your feet all day, even if your head is in the clouds (and beyond). Grab it in one of two colorschemes: black/white/silver, or pink/silver/white.
Bring the galaxy into your bedroom, and make it cozy with this reversible microfiber comforter stuffed with a down alternative filling. Made for a full-size bed, it also comes with matching pillowcases to ensure you're truly enveloped by the universe. Bonus points if you build a fort and pretend you're in a spaceship.
This is pretty much everything you want in a water bottle. It'll hold 17 ounces of hot or cold liquid that will stay its intended temperature thanks to double-walled vacuum insulation technology. It's leak proof, BPA-free and made of stainless steel, so it's meant to survive your butterfingered moments when you drop it on the floor. And it has a galaxy print all over it. What more could you ask for?
Galaxy, but make it Architectural Digest. It shouldn't be surprising that Anthropologie figured out how to take the galaxy trend and make it high-style for homes, but this wallpaper from Grow House Grow definitely fits the bill. The base of this wallpaper is a matte inky color that's accented with starry metallic speckles, and each roll is hand silk-screened in New York. Go for it.
Take your galaxy love to a glam level and step into this dress the next time you want to go out on the town. Sleeveless with a V neck and back, and accented with a full-length A-line skirt, you'll look otherworldly as you're swathed in a galaxy of sparkle thanks to a sheer overlay sporting a million points of glitter. The night sky has never looked so good.
Sparkling crystals in a galaxy of stars sounds like the perfect thing to decorate your hair with, no? Whether you're rocking an up-do or letting it all hang loose, putting these hair pins throughout your mane will make it look like you had it styled by the cosmos themselves. Each pin is lead-free and nickel-free, and you can choose from sterling silver or sterling silver with 14k gold plating. And the crystals? They're Swarovski, of course.
Make coffee time extra special with a Ralph Lauren mug that invokes the midnight sky. Made in a partnership with famed English pottery maker Burleigh, the mug is Earthenware, both dishwasher and microwave safe, and features a galaxy of stars that say, "Hey, I'm into astronomy, how about you?"
Go galaxy tryptych style with this three-piece giclée canvas artwork that highlights the Milky Way. It's hand-stretched and stapled over pinewood bars, and printed with fade-resistant ink ensuring your galaxy obsession is well represented, no matter how intense that midday sun gets. Choose from four size options, starting at 12 x 36 and going up to 24 x 72.
We forgive you if you decide that you want to lock yourself in your room, turn on this lamp, and stare at it all day and all night. It's just that pretty. It's made of plastic and glass on a round copper base, with LED lights that shine through the tinted glass cover with colorful fractals inside, lending itself to that stunning galaxy look. It's also cordless and battery operated, so make sure you grab three AA batteries to power it up.
Honor the beauty of the night sky with this gold coin necklace, showcasing white cubic zirconia and white opalite stones that highlight the moon and stars. The charm hangs from a 19' chain with a spring ring closure, crafted of 18k gold-plated brass. It's a stunning accessory that deserves to be part of your style repertoire!
