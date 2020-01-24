Demi Lovato Reveals All: 6 Confessions on Her Overdose, Child Stardom and Her Sexuality

Demi Lovatois discussing her recovery, new music and plans for the future in a revealing new interview with Zane Lowe.

Now that she's starting a new chapter in her life, the singer is addressing all of the events that led her to where she is now. From the near fatal overdose, to the months of recovery, the 27-year-old is candidly revealing the lessons she learned in the past year and a half.

Chief among these life lessons is Demi's desire to focus on herself and her health, above everything else. "I feel like you can use things to cope in life and music has been a huge coping mechanism for me," she explains in the interview for New Music Daily on Apple Beats One. "It's been very therapeutic for me, but there's only so much that music can do before you have to take responsibility and you have to take the initiative to get the help that you need."

And, of course, she talks about her upcoming music release and the exciting opportunities to perform at both the Grammys and the Super Bowl.

To read her own words, check out the transcript below.