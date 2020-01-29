Read These Books Before They Hit the Big (and Small) Screen

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The age-old debate of whether the book or the movie is better is about to kick into high gear in 2020—thanks in large part to a handful of the most celebrated books and stories being made into major films and TV shows this year.

From a sci-fi masterpiece Dune to a Charles Dickens classic to a Jane Austen revamp, we've collected an array of beloved characters (and the tales their attached to) before they hit the silver screen (or a TV) near you.

From Hulu's highly anticipated adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere to Netflix's sophomore effort P.S. I Still Love You, you're going to want to keep that nose in the books so you can wow (and have amazing rebuttals) at your next date, brunch, or family gathering.

Check out 16 of the best books coming to life on screen below.