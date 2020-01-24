See Ariana Grande's Award-Worthy Style Evolution

Ariana Grande has no problem working a red carpet.

The "7 Rings" singer has become a fashion superstar over the years, turning up at events in daring dress and jaw-dropping jumpsuits. In recent years, Grande has proven that she can make any ensemble instantly chic, from overalls to platinum sneakers to "loofah" dresses.

This weekend, Grande is up for five awards at the 2020 Grammys. The 26-year-old star is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Social House. While Grande was not in attendance at last year's ceremony, the Sweetener artist did pick up her first-ever Grammy win at the 2019 award show in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

This year, Grande will make her return to the Grammys as she takes the stage to perform during the ceremony. So, this means we're guaranteed to get another fierce ensemble from Grande.