See Ariana Grande's Award-Worthy Style Evolution

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ariana Grande, style evolution

Getty Images

Ariana Grande has no problem working a red carpet.

The "7 Rings" singer has become a fashion superstar over the years, turning up at events in daring dress and jaw-dropping jumpsuits. In recent years, Grande has proven that she can make any ensemble instantly chic, from overalls to platinum sneakers to "loofah" dresses.

This weekend, Grande is up for five awards at the 2020 Grammys. The 26-year-old star is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Social House. While Grande was not in attendance at last year's ceremony, the Sweetener artist did pick up her first-ever Grammy win at the 2019 award show in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

This year, Grande will make her return to the Grammys as she takes the stage to perform during the ceremony. So, this means we're guaranteed to get another fierce ensemble from Grande.

Photos

Ariana Grande's Style Evolution

As we wait to see the outfits Grande will rock on the red carpet and on the Grammys stage, we're taking a look back at her style evolution!

Revisit Grande's award-worthy fashion history below! And be sure to watch her performance at the 2020 Grammys this Sunday!

Ariana Grande, 2010 MTV Movie Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Glam Girl

The starlet dazzles in a salmon pink dress at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards. This look makes her vibrant red hair pop!

Ariana Grande, 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1

Pretty in Pink

Looking like a Disney princess in her pastel pink mini-dress, Grande looks regal and majestic at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards.

Ariana Grande, 2011 Grammy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Darling Diva

The star stuns in a charming white mini-dress at the 2011 Grammy Awards. She pairs her simple, yet striking outfit with sparkly gold heels and dainty jewelry pieces.

Article continues below

Ariana Grande, American Music Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Hot, Hot, Hot

Looking like a modern-day Jessica Rabbit with her blinding Dolce & Gabbana red dress, the songstress dazzles at the 2013 American Music Awards.

Ariana Grande

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Vintage Vibes

Serving fans retro charm in her custom Kenley Collins dress, the Scream Queens star looks perfectly polished at the 2013 Style Awards.

Ariana Grande, Kids Choice Awards 2014

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Ray of Sunshine

The "Dangerous Woman" singer makes a splash at the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Matching the orange carpet, Grande wears a vibrant mini-dress and pairs it with white pumps and a whimsical clutch.

Article continues below

Ariana Grande, American Music Awards 2014

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dashing in Black

Ariana oozes with old Hollywood glamour at the 2014 American Music Awards. She opts for a floor-length black lace gown from MT Costello.

Ariana Grande, Grammy Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

White-Hot

Wearing a white gown with silver lamé mesh at the 2015 Grammy Awards, Grande shines as bright as the flashing lights on the red carpet.

Ariana Grande, 2015 American Music Awards

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Effortlessly Elegant

Beaming in a floral beaded, peplum mini-dress at the 2015 American Music Awards, Ari stuns in this statement-making piece from Giambattista Valli.

Article continues below

Ariana Grande

Neil P. Mockford/GC Images

Vision in White

Ariana makes a bold fashion choice wearing an all-white ensemble at KISS FM in 2015. While most are scared to get an outfit like that dirty, the songstress isn't afraid to take that risk! 

Ariana Grande, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, Arrivals

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Penchant for Pantsuits

Ditching the usual dress at the 2016 American Music Awards, the star opts for a sexy corset top and elegant white pants.

Ariana Grande

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Oversized Overalls

The actress rocks a funky fresh outfit at the 2016 Hairspray Live! press junket. She sizzles in oversized overalls, a bralette and a bedazzled choker necklace.

Article continues below

Ariana Grande, 2016 Billboard Music Awards

David Becker/Getty Images

Royal Blues

Grande brings the heat to the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Her Atelier Versace dress highlights her playful side with its unique cut-out design and bright colors.

Ariana Grande

Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com

Winter Wonderland

The Hairspray Live! actress struts her stuff on the New York City streets in a cozy, cute outfit. Naturally, she's rocking her trademark thigh-high boots and an oversized jacket.

Ariana Grande, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

God Is a Woman

Ariana takes us to church with her Sistine Chapel-inspired dress at the 2018 Met Gala. Following the event's theme (Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination), the starlet gives fans another reason to worship the famous painting. Megan McCluskey is the mastermind behind the gown.

Article continues below

Ariana Grande, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Cotton Candy Dream

The artist looks like a cotton candy dream in her pastel pink ensemble at the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango event! Giving us '90s nostalgia, she rocks platinum sneakers, matching ankle socks and an oversized sweater that states, "girls girls girls."

Ariana Grande, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard

Lavender "Loofah"

The "7 Rings" songstress looks regal and elegant in her custom Christian Siriano dress, which she perfectly dubs the "loofah of the year" lewk. Of course, she ties her outfit together by wearing her signature thigh-high boots.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, 26th Jan. starting at 11pm. Catch the repeat show on Monday at 7am only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Grammys , 2020 Grammys , Red Carpet , Style , Fashion , Awards , VG , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.