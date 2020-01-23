Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Shares Poem About Strength Following Netflix Docuseries

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 1:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the former fiancée of the late Aaron Hernandez, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a poem with her followers.

"She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible," she captioned the post, quoting a piece by Ariana Dancu. "She walked with the universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings."

Many of Shayanna's followers applauded her for the post and encouraged her to "stay strong." 

While Shayanna didn't specify what sparked the post, it came less than two weeks after Netflix released the docuseries Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, which explores his life and cases.

During his lifetime, Aaron played for the New England Patriots. In 2015, he was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. In 2017, he was found not guilty of murder in the deaths of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu. Just a few days after the ruling, he was found hanging in his cell and was pronounced dead.

Photos

Your Guide to Netflix's Canceled and Finished Shows

This wasn't the first post Shayanna has shared since the docuseries' release. Last week, she informed her followers she was taking a break from social media.

"I wanted to let all of you sweet sweet souls know I have tried to read every message sent on IG and through email (positive and negative)," she wrote via Instagram. "The amount of support and positive energy is again unreal. I'm sure you will all understand how imperative it is to take some time away from social media."

Odin's family attorney, Douglas Sheff, also spoke out after TMZ, citing sources, reported the family felt like old wounds were reopened after the release of the series. While Douglas said he had not heard about any unhappiness from the family over the Netflix documentary, he told E! News he continues to "love and care for this family."

"They are wonderful people," he said. "We are proud to represent them in anything they need."

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Netflix , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities , Crime
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.