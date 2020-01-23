Everything's Gonna Be Okay and All Those Bugs Explained

What do "Seven-Spotted Ladybug," "Greenbottle Blue Tarantula," "Giant Asian Mantises," "Maggots," "Silkmoths" and "Blue Death-Feigning Beetles" have in common? Well, they're all types of insects and they're all episode titles for Freeform's new series Everything's Gonna Be Okay.

So, what's with all the bugs? We asked series creator and star Josh Thomas that very question.

Thomas' first show, Please Like Me, had episode titles derived from the various dishes either made by his character or were consumed by characters on the series. In Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Thomas' character Nicholas is an entomologist. The idea for that, and to have all these bugs around, came to Thomas in…the shower.