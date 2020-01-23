BREAKING!

Bachelorette's Tyler Gwozdz Dead at 29 After Apparent Overdose

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 11:42 AM

Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz has passed away at the age of 29.

E! News has confirmed that the reality star, who competed on Hannah Brown's season of the dating series, has died. Tyler was hospitalized last week after a suspected overdose. The Boca Raton Police Services Department previously confirmed to E! News that officers responded to a call for a suspected medical overdose at around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 13. Tyler was then transported to the hospital.

TMZ previously reported that Tyler was admitted to the intensive care unit in a Florida hospital and remained there for about a week. Bachelor Nation will remember Tyler G as an early stand-out on Hannah's Bachelorette season in 2019, where he received the first one-on-one date. However, shortly after becoming a fan favorite, Tyler suddenly left the show without much of a warning to Hannah or his fellow contestants, other than he "had to leave."

Hannah has yet to comment on the passing of Tyler, a psychology grad student from Boca Raton, Fla.

Tyler's last Instagram post was shared in September. In the photos, Tyler can be seen with fellow Bachelor Nation stars, including Matt Donald, Dylan Barbour and Clay Harbor.

Our thoughts are with Tyler's family during this heartbreaking time.

