Sarah Jessica Parker Answers Your Most Pressing Sex and the City Question: Team Big or Team Aidan

Is Sarah Jessica Parker on Team Aidan or Team Big?

The actress, who portrayed Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw for six TV seasons and two movies, is opening up about the loves of her character's life. As fans of the series will recall, Carrie and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) had an on-off relationship for many years throughout the TV show. And then, at the end of the first Sex and the City movie (spoiler alert!) Carrie and Big got married at City Hall.

In the second film, Carrie traveled to Abu Dhabi with her girlfriends, where she had a run-in with her former love, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). And despite her kiss with Aidan, Carrie and Big (whose real name is John James Preston) stayed together and were seemingly happy at the end of the movie. But, regardless of where her character ended up, where does Parker herself stand when it comes to Big and Aidan?

"As you can imagine, this puts me in a terrible position," Parker said when asked about the men on The Bradshaw Boys podcast.