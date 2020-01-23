Sarah Jessica Parker Answers Your Most Pressing Sex and the City Question: Team Big or Team Aidan

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 11:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sex and the City, Chris Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker

HBO

Is Sarah Jessica Parker on Team Aidan or Team Big?

The actress, who portrayed Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw for six TV seasons and two movies, is opening up about the loves of her character's life. As fans of the series will recall, Carrie and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) had an on-off relationship for many years throughout the TV show. And then, at the end of the first Sex and the City movie (spoiler alert!) Carrie and Big got married at City Hall.

In the second film, Carrie traveled to Abu Dhabi with her girlfriends, where she had a run-in with her former love, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). And despite her kiss with Aidan, Carrie and Big (whose real name is John James Preston) stayed together and were seemingly happy at the end of the movie. But, regardless of where her character ended up, where does Parker herself stand when it comes to Big and Aidan?

"As you can imagine, this puts me in a terrible position," Parker said when asked about the men on The Bradshaw Boys podcast.

Photos

We Ranked All the Sex and the City Relationships

"There is a very quick and simple answer, which of course is you have to be Team Big or Team John, only because you can't tell a story that long and not, in the most conventional way, kind of root for that ending," she continued. "And I love Chris Noth so much and it felt so wonderfully and skillfully written by Michael Patrick [King]."

Parker added, "But I love John Corbett so much and I loved Aidan. I loved his Aidan and it was, you know, the best of both worlds is in fact having your cake and eating it too. So I feel like I got both teams, you know?"

"Ultimately, you know Carrie should have ended up with Big," Parker concluded. "But it was a delight to mess around before she arrived at that."

And there you have it! Are you Team Big or Team Aidan?

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Sarah Jessica Parker , Sex And The City , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.