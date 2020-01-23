Beyoncé Called Out Rapper Fabolous For Comparing Her to Sister Solange

Don't ever speak to Beyoncéor her sister, Solange, ever again.

In a new interview with radio show The Breakfast Club, rapper Fabolous revealed that an old freestyle song lyric of his was criticized by Queen Bey herself.

The line is found on the 2010 track "For the Money," which features Nicki Minaj. In one of his verses, the rapper says, "If you could have Beyoncé, would you take Solange?"

Naturally, that line didn't sit well with the Knowles sisters, who have proven they will defend each other whenever necessary (never forget the elevator). As Fabolous revealed, Bey spoke with him about the lyric.

As he said on the radio show, "The first person I saw was Bey, and Beyoncé was like, 'Yo, let me holler at you.'"

"She was just telling me that they rock with me," he explained. "And I really didn't even think when I was saying it."