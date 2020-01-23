The Bachelorette's Tyler Gwozdz Hospitalized After Suspected Overdose

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 8:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Bachelorette, Season 15, Tyler G.

ABC

The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz was hospitalized last week.

The Boca Raton Police Services Department confirmed to E! News officers responded to a call for a suspected medical overdose at around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 13. Gwozdz was then transported to the hospital.

According to TMZ, Gwozdz was admitted to the intensive care unit and remained in the Florida hospital for about a week. However, the celebrity news outlet reported he is no longer listed as a patient in the hospital's system.

As fans will recall, Gwozdz, otherwise known as "Tyler G," appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019. While the season 15 suitor got the first one-on-one date, he later left the show for an unknown reason. Brown solely said Gwozdz "had to leave." Even though the reason for the exit was never confirmed, there were rumors that his dating history may have had something to do with it.

Photos

Biggest Off-Camera Scandals in Bachelor History

In Gwozdz's Bachelorette bio, he is described as a psychology grad student from Boca Raton, Fla. who aspires to become a clinical psychologist and runs a side business in dream therapy analysis.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.