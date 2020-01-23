Meet The Masked Singer Season 3 Contestants (Revealed So Far)

The countdown is on to the crossover pop culture event of 2020 airing on Sunday, Feb. 2. No, not the Super Bowl, although, yeah, it's cool and all, but The Masked Singer season three premiere AFTER the Super Bowl.

Fox is cranking out these seasons faster than they can find stars of the 1990s to get under the mask. The third season is premieres just under two months after season two wrapped up in December 2019. Back for another round of guessing is Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and host Nick Cannon. This time around they'll have to figure out the identities of Miss Monster, the Kangaroo, the Turtle and more elaborately dressed celebrities who are giving their all (for better or for worse) on The Masked Singer stage.