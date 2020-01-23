James Corden Doesn't Drive During Carpool Karaoke and Fans Are Shook

Get ready, "Carpool Karaoke" fans. This video is about to blow your mind.

A Twitter user posted a video of what appeared to be James Corden riding around with Justin Bieber for a reported upcoming episode. However, one thing in particular caught fans' attention: The Late Late Show host wasn't actually driving. In fact, the car was being pulled by a truck.

"Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming Carpool Karaoke and this is why I have trust issues—he isn't even driving!" the Twitter user, @ZoliHonig, wrote on the social network, later adding: "Next thing you know they gonna tell us that his friends don't *actually* need a ride."

Needless to say, fans were pretty surprised after seeing the footage.

"It should be called Carpull Karaoke," one social media user tweeted.

"MY WHOLE LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE," added another.

However, some insisted they'd seen Corden driving before.

"Y'all when I saw One Direction filming Carpool Karaoke James was actually driving," tweeted a follower.