Kelly Clarkson Really Is All of Us When She Freaks Out Over The Vampire Diaries to Paul Wesley

Day after day, Kelly Clarkson finds new ways to prove just how relatable she is. The Voice coach and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show did it again when Paul Wesley, he of The Vampire Diaries and Tell Me a Story fame, appeared as a guest on her show.

"Do you remember we met years ago? I was on tour," Clarkson told Wesley. She was on tour and visited The Vampire Diaries set.

"I don't think you knew I was a REAL fan," Clarkson confessed.

"Yeah, I didn't and I'm really flattered," Wesley told her. "That's so great."

When they met, Clarkson said she was "low-key" and "real quiet about it," but in her head, "I was like ‘What up Stefan!'"

"I loved that show. I thought the chemistry was so great, the writing was so cool. I love anything and all vampires," Clarkson said. "Vampires are sexy."