Derek Jeter Shares Rare Video Of His Daughters After Hall of Fame Announcement

Derek Jeter is officially part of baseball's 2020 Hall of Fame.

The news was announced on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and to celebrate the major career milestone, the former captain of the New York Yankees shared a video on The Players Tribune (which he helped found in 2014) of the moment he got the call that delivered the exciting news. And the black-and-white video shows a rarely seen family moment.

In the clip, the 45-year-old athlete sits with his wife, Hannah Jeter, his parents and his two young daughters, Bella Raine Jeter, 2, and Story Grey Jeter, 12 months, as he anxiously awaits the call. When his phone finally rings, Jack O'Connell of the Baseball Writers' Association of America is on the other end with the happy news.

As O'Connell is heard saying, "I'm doing well, and you're going to be doing well in about two seconds. Baseball writers have elected you to the Hall of Fame. Congratulations."