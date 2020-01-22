Channing Tatum and Jessie J Are Officially Back Together Nearly 2 Months After Split

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are giving their relationship another go.

A source exclusively tells E! News the singer and actor are "fully back together", weeks after they ended their relationship in 2019. The insider shares, "They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other."

With this bump in the road behind them, the source says the celeb duo "seem very happy to be spending time together again."

This was definitely evident when an eyewitness spotted the then-exes shopping in LA about a week ago. The source told E! at the time, "No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items."

Since running errands that day, it seems relations between the Magic Mike star and Brit have only improved with quality time. "Jessie has been staying at Channing's house this past week," the insider reveals. "They are super giddy around each other."