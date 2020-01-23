Supernatural's Sam and Dean Are Having a Super Weird Day in Sneak Peek

Something's up with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles).

That's not necessarily a new thing after 15 seasons of Supernatural, but the Winchester brothers are definitely having a weird day in this exclusive clip from tonight's episode, titled "The Hero's Journey."

As the clip opens, Sam seems super distressed over having spilled pasta all over the floor, and he trips as he goes to find Dean, who's yelling his name. Dean got a parking ticket, and Charlie's magic credit card stopped working, and now Sam can't stop sneezing, and he's got the chills, and dinner's all over the floor and something weird is going on!

To top it all off, Dean gets a call from their old friend Garth (DJ Qualls).

"It's Garth," he says.

"Hey Dean, it's Garth," says Garth. "I need your help."

Garth was last seen in season 14 when Michael was defeated and his personality was restored. Before that, Garth was around in season 12.