The Biggest Loser Winners: Where Are They Now?

It's time to receive a big dose of inspiration!

After a four-year break, The Biggest Loser is back and at a new home. Hosted by Bob Harper, the USA Network reality show promises to follow the journeys of 12 brave contestants as they transform their lives from the inside out.

While losing weight is important, new trainers Erica Lugo and Steve Cook will make sure the participants are focused on achieving better overall health and confronting the obstacles in their lives that made them unhealthy in the first place.

Before moving to USA Network, the series aired for 17 seasons on NBC where viewers witnessed unbelievable transformations. After all these years, many winners still feel nothing but gratitude for the experience.

"It's not normal to be able to step aside from your life and just focus on you," season six winner Michelle Aguilar shared with E! News exclusively. "It's such a gift that the show gives you and you don't realize it until the show is over because it's such a lot of hard work."