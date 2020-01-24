Here's Exactly How Lady Gaga Created the Pop Sound of A Star Is Born

The album, which was written while Blair was traveling with Gaga as she headlining her Joanne World Tour, got made during a tough time in Blair's life—"There were a couple of times, man, where I got on the bus and just cried for an hour. Like I couldn't even f--king move," he told us. "It was so much weird tumultuous stuff, just life...And I think that some of the songs reflect that."—but, though it can be hard to listen to the finished product at time, he finds himself overflowing with both gratitude and pride over what they made created and the impact it's had.

"I never create anything with the intent of like, 'Yo, I'm gonna win an award for this' because like, honest to God, man, I grew up on a farm. The idea of like being nominated for a Grammy is f--king crazy just to begin with," he told us. "So anything past—it's just a kind of incomprehensible, right? You know what I mean? It's like standing on the side of the Grand Canyon. It's like, 'Oh, how did this happen?' F—k if I know, it's just crazy to look at. [Laughs] You can pull a bunch of people in the room, explain it to me 40 times, but I'm still just like, 'Hey, whatever, I'm just gonna go. If it happens, it happens.'"

"At the end of the day, I'm really proud of the work," he continued. "I'm really proud of her, as a human being and as an artist. I'm really proud of the entire crew beyond us, because, you've got to think of it like I was in a little circle. There's me, her, my engineer Ben, Mark and and Nick. Us five or whatever just rolling around on this bus writing songs, you know? But there's so many people that work after that, that I would like to line up in a row individually and plant a big smooch on their face."