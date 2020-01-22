How Music Helped Nicky Jam Reunite With His Mom After 20 Years Apart

Never underestimate the power of music.

Long before Nicky Jam earned 35 million Instagram followers, scored major roles in films like Bad Boys for Life and climbed the top of the charts with his hits, the artist was just a guy hoping to reconnect with a special family member.

In a powerful interview in E! News' digital series Just the Sip, Nicky opened up to Justin Sylvester about his journey growing up in the industry. In fact, he explained how music helped build a special relationship with his mother.

"At first I was just doing music to have fun but I never would have thought I was going to make it this far. It was just some therapy for me to feel good because I was going through a lot of situations," he explained in an exclusive interview. "I almost didn't see my mom for almost 20 years and my dad was a fugitive so he was scared of contacting my mom because my mom was a drug addict. You never know what's going to happen."

Nicky continued, "Most of my life, I was trying to be famous, do music to see if my mom could listen to me and see me. My mom got deported to the Dominican Republic. It's a hard story."