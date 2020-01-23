The Best Celeb Kid Moments at Fashion Week

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

They say you have to walk before you can run, but it seems you can also strut before you crawl.

At least that saying seems to be true for some celebrity kids who are lucky enough to get to attend Fashion Week with their famous parents, sitting front row at some of the most exclusive shows of the season. Some have even become regular fixtures during the fashion world's busiest time of year, including North West and Harper Beckham, who were both seasoned vets before they even started school. 

And when celeb children tag along with their mom and/or dads for the shows, whether it's for one of their parents' own lines or not, they can't help but steal the show, with even Anna Wintour unable to resist the cuteness of a baby taking in all of the fashion fun. 

Over the years, many celebs have given their babysitter the day off, choosing to bring their kids along with them to Fashion Week, including Jennifer Lopez and Julianne Moore.

 

Photos

The Best Celebrity Kid Moments at Fashion Week

Ahead of New York Fashion Week, which officially kicks off on Friday, Feb. 7, we're looking back on some of the most memorable front row appearances made by celeb offspring over the years...including a newborn who made their debut at a show. 

Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Yeezy, 2015, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy

North West

Imagine being a toddler and rubbing elbows with Anna Wintour. NBD!

Kim Kardashian, North West, 2014, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

North West

C'mon, how can you not just melt over North's front row debut in 2014? 

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kanye West, 2015, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

North West

And she was back the following year, with dad Kanye West joining in on the fun in 2015.

Article continues below

Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, North West, Anna Wintour

REUTERS/Lucas

North West

Hey, it's her dad's runway show and she'll cry if she wants to, cry if she wants to!

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Givenchy, 2014, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images

North West

Fact: North has sat front row at fashion shows more times than we've gone to the gym in 2020. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

The Beckham Brood

Romeo, Brookyln, Cruz and Harper, adorably sitting on dad David Beckham's lap, supported their mom Victoria during London Fashion Week in September 2019. 

Article continues below

Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Anna Wintour, London Fashion Week 2019

Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Beckhams again

The four siblings often support their mom by sitting front row and usually snag the coveted spot next to the Vogue EIC herself. 

Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Anna Wintour

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for Burberry

Beckhams

In 2015, the family attended the Burberry show together, with Harper once again taking the best seat in the house. 

David Beckham, Family, Harper, 2014, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

AP Photo/Jocelyn Noveck

Beckhams

Dare we say they are the first family of the front row? 

Article continues below

David Beckham, Harper, Anna Wintour, 2013, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson-Taken at a Public Event

Harper Beckham

Cutest. Fashion. Week. Attendee. Ever.

Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas, NYFW

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Alena Rose Jonas

Alena was just three years old when she attended her first-ever runway show with Kevin Jonas during New York Fashion Week in 2017. That's what a man dad's gotta do.

Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen, Rafael, Alec Baldwin, 2016, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Carmen and Rafael Baldwin

Rafael made his NYFW debut at just three months old, joining older sister Carmen and his parents Alec and Hilaria Baldwin at the Carmen Marc Valvo show in 2015. 

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Casper Smart, Emme Anthony, 2012, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

INFphoto.com

Emme Anthony

Emme's twin brother Max stayed home when she joined mom Jennifer Lopez and then-boyfriend Casper Smart at Paris Couture Fashion Week in 2012, with the four-year-old snagging a coveted seat at the Chanel show. 

Rachel Zoe, Skyler Berman, 2013, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Skyler Berman

Little Skyler looked bananas as he sat front row next to stylish mom Rachel Zoe in 2013. We die!

Gavin Rossdale, Kingston Rossdale, Edun, 2012, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Kingston Rossdale

Back in 2012, Kingston, whose mom is Gwen Stefani, joined his musician dad Gavin Rossdale for the Edun fashion show. 

Article continues below

Solange, Daniel Julez J. Smith, 2012, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Joseph Kerlakian/Shutterstock

Daniel Julez Smith

Solange Knowles brought her equally as stylish son along with her to take in a fashion show in Paris in 2011.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Lorenzo LaValle, 2015, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Lorenzo LaValle

Anyone order a lil' meatball to the front row? Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi brought her then three-year-old son to a NYFW show in 2015. Yeah buddy. 

Julianne Moore, Liv Helen Freundlich, 2014, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Liv Helen Freundlich

Julianne Moore's look-alike daughter accompanied her to the Reed Krakoff fashion show at NYFW in 2013. Talk about the ultimate mommy-daughter date!

Article continues below

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Fashion Week , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News , Features , Celebrities , North West , Harper Beckham
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.