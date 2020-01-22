Lance Bass Recalls 'N Sync's 2001 Super Bowl Performance & Scary Near Death Experience

The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away!

So, it wasn't surprising when Lance Bass got nostalgic about his own Super Bowl halftime performance during his Wednesday morning visit to Pop of the Morning. As E! readers surely recall, Bass participated in the 2001 halftime show alongside his then-boy band 'N Sync, Aerosmith and notable guest stars.

"I mean, as an artist, it's your dream. You know?" Bass reflected to Pop of the Morning co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie. "There's those stages that you want to hit and Super Bowl is the ultimate, because there's billions of people watching you around the world."

In fact, as the "Bye Bye Bye" artist noted, the Super Bowl halftime show has the ability to "explode someone's career."

"You think your career is at a certain level, but then you do the Super Bowl and then it just becomes another ginormous…It's insane!" Bass added.

Of course, it helped that the '01 halftime show had so many big names onstage. We're, obviously, talking about Britney Spears, Nelly and Mary J. Blige's guest appearances.