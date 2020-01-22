First-Time Grammy Nominee Lucky Daye Talks "Futuristic" Music & Doing Things Differently

Lucky Daye is taking the music industry by storm, and the 2020 Grammy Awards too.

The first-time nominee, who earned four separate nods from the Recording Academy this year, chats with E! News about his debut studio album and sources of creative inspiration in an exclusive sit-down interview ahead of Sunday night's show. After more than a decade in the business, the rapper-singer-songwriter says "it feels good" knowing there's an audience out there who appreciates his "truths and [his] honesty."

Having earned multiple writing credits and contributed background vocals to artists like Keith Sweat, Ne-Yo, Keke Palmer, Trey Songz and more, Lucky released Painted (a contender for Best R&B Album at the Grammys, with two of its tracks up for additional titles in Best R&B Song, Best R&B Rap Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance categories) in May 2019. Speaking about music that has informed his work, the 34-year-old tells E! he's "inspired by it all."

"Seventies, eighties, nineties and current hip-hop," he adds, citing Michael Jackson, D'Angelo, Lil Wayne and Kanye West among voices that resonated with him from an early age. Still, in his own pursuits, Lucky says he aims to create something entirely new.