Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Smouldering Intensity" Finally Gets The Credit It Deserves

The Rock sure has the whole smoldering thing down.

On Wednesday, Dwayne Johnson's smolder got an adorable shout-out on Twitter from eighth grader Thea Lapham, who thanked the Jumanji: The Next Level star in her school play biography.

After detailing her past musical theater experience, the superfan wrote, "Thea would like to thank her parents for always believing in her, her siblings for always testing her limits (in a good way), her friends for their support, and last but not least, Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson for his good looks and smouldering intensity."

With the help of her uncle Canadian T.V. personality Ben Mulroney, the hilarious bio made its way onto Johnson's radar. Mulroney tweeted, "Good morning @TheRock, this is my niece's bio for her school's performance of Anne of Green Gables. You may find the last line particularly interesting."