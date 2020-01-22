Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Love Story Is Straight Out of a Country Song

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 10:34 AM
Love is in the air!
When it comes to music's cutest couples, many are quick to put Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton high on the list. Between their chemistry on The Voice to their epic collaborations on tracks such as "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," there is plenty to love about these two artists.
But earlier this week, the couple got hearts melting once again when they dropped their "Nobody But You" music video. In the final product, fans get a glimpse into their life together thanks to home videos.
"Some things u just can't dream up," Gwen shared on Instagram. "The #NobodyButYou video is out now! Got to shoot it w my best friends @BlakeShelton & Sophie Muller. Didn't see this one coming but sooooo happy about it!"
And if you liked the video, chances are you are going to love the lyrics that come straight from the heart.
"I don't wanna live without you / I don't wanna even breathe / I don't wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me," the couple sings. "I don't wanna go down any other road now / I don't wanna love nobody but you / Lookin' in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don't wanna love nobody but you."
Ahead of Sunday's 2020 Grammys—where the couple will perform together at the Staples Center—we're taking a look back at the couple's cutest moments in our gallery below.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour
When Gwen appeared on The Ellen Show on April 10, she addressed rumors that she and Blake are going to tie the knot.
"You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him," Gwen told Ellen DeGeneres. "He is lovable!"
She later shared, "I think about it all the time."
GAC/Splash News
Blake opened up about his relationship with Gwen on the Today show in March. "How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest," Blake told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. "She is the greatest."
While celebrating Apollo Rossdale's fourth birthday party, Gwen and Blake went all out for the Scooby Doo themed bash.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo
Whether on the West Coast or East Coast, the famous couple knows how to have a good time. It was no exception when the pair attended the Apollo in the Hamptons celebration.
Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp
It's date night in Las Vegas as the pair attended the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena.
FameFlynet
The two get cuddly at the wedding of The Voice contestant RaeLynn and Josh Davis in Franklin, Tennessee.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at Vanity Fair's 2016 Oscars party.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The two get cozy at the 2016 Pre-Grammys Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff.
The two pose for a pic in a photo booth at the wedding of Blake's stylist Amanda Craig and Joel Borski in Nashville.
Mike / Splash News
Gwen said in radio interviews that at the time, she was trying to pick up runaway balls that fell out of the truck, as a swarm of paparazzi snapped away. But what is Blake really looking at?
Blake can't keep his hands off of his blond bombshell.
Splash News
If they're not kissing, they're hugging! Whether they're hanging out with friends or going on dates, Gwen loves to keep their hands around each other.
RYAN TURGEON/SPLASH NEWS
Gwen and Blake put their affection on display when they held hands while en route to a Country Music Awards after-party.
Norm Hall/Getty Images
The Voice coaches showed their fandom for the NFL over the holidays.
There's nothing like a couple of ugly sweaters and an engagement to bring out the best in these two! Gwen celebrated the upcoming nuptials of good friend RaeLynn.
Splash News
These two couldn't keep their hands off each other while on a double date.
Splash News
These two sparked rumors of a romance when they were spotted getting very close at a Halloween party.
Splash News
The country crooner can't help but make his girlfriend laugh until she cries.
NBC
There's nothing like a little work to bring two people together.
Gwen Stefani/Instagram
The couple showed just how grateful they were for one another while snapping a Thanksgiving day pic with some friends.
Courtesy Getty Images for iHeartMedia
This duo showed their love and their singing skills when they sang together on The Voice.
In this New Year's Eve pic, Blake showed off his silly side while Gwen gave the camera her best smolder.
When these two are together they can hardly see the world around them. It's almost as if they made their "Sweet Escape".
See you on the red carpet, Sunday!
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, 26th Jan. starting at 11pm. Catch the repeat show on Monday at 7am only on E!
