Kim Kardashian’s Morning Family Madness Is the Perfect Picture to Wake Up To

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 10:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Family comes first. 

It doesn't get any better than a morning spent eating breakfast with your family, and that's what Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are showing the world with their cute new pic. The busy parents of four are always traveling the world working on their latest projects, but they always make time for their young ones. 

Kim posted a picture eating breakfast with her hubby and their four kids North West, Saint West, Psalm West and Chicago West. She captioned the sweet photo "Morning Madness." From the looks of it, there is nothing wrong with a little extra madness in your morning. 

Kim and Kanye have been very open about prioritizing their relationship with their kids and each other. Kim recently revealed a sweet gift from Kanye that says it all. "He took an amazing vintage…Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He's always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts," Kim tweeted alongside a picture of the necklace that Kanye had engraved with a sweet text he once sent her. 

Watch

Go Inside Kim Kardashian West's Walk-In Refrigerator

"This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true," the message read. Well, she can add big, adorable family breakfasts to that list as well. Clearly, these two are living their best lives

Kim also recently revealed another fun detail about her family. When it came to naming her daughter North, it was Jay Leno who inspired her decision. "I actually got it from Jay Leno, who made that as a joke," she revealed to her sister Kylie Jenner in a video. "And I was like, ‘No way, I would never name my daughter that.' Like, I said that on his show. Everyone was coming up to me like, ‘It's such a cool name. You should really think about it.' And then Pharrell had, like, all these meanings." The rest is history! 

A picture perfect morning in the West household! 

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kardashian News , Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Saint West , North West , Psalm West , Chicago West , Family , Instagram , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.