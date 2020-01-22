Ellen DeGeneres Literally Has No Idea How Many Grammy Nominations She Has

Too many to count!

Ellen DeGeneres has had a long and successful career, and when the Jonas Brothers stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she revealed it has been so long she doesn't remember some important milestones. For instance, the funny lady told Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas that she has absolutely no idea how many Grammy nominations she's received in her lifetime.

The Jonas Brothers are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song "Sucker," which Ellen congratulates them on. But, she's also a nominee this year for Best Comedy Album for her Netflix special Relatable. "Is this your first Grammy nomination," Nick asks her. She confirms it is in fact her first before doubling back and having to ask a producer on the show.

"No, no. Is this my first Grammy nomination?" she asks. "No, this is my second Grammy nomination." Then, hilariously enough, she has to clarify once more to the delight of the audience. "It's my third," she reveals humbly.