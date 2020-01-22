The Final Season: Kirsten Vangsness Reveals Favorite Criminal Minds Behind-the-Scenes Memories

All good things must come to an end, even—and especially—television shows. And in the 2019-2020 TV season, quite a few favorites are signing off.

Will it be for good? That remains to be seen in today's climate of revival and reboot fever, but it's for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! News assembled the stars who are saying "see you later!" to their beloved characters and for a candid look at the past, present and future of their hit shows.

Since debuting in a recurring role in season one of Criminal Minds, Kirsten Vangsness has played Penelope Garcia, BAU technical analyst and communications liaison. After hacking her way into a job, Penelope Garcia has been the heart of the team, and the only character to appear across the two Criminal Minds spinoffs.

Below, Vangsness reveals her favorite memories and the time she struggled with playing the character.