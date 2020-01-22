Look Back on Jessica Simpson's Most Candid Quotes: Addiction, Motherhood and More

Jessica Simpson reveals in her upcoming memoir that she was sexually abused as a young girl and that years later she numbed her emotional pain with alcohol and pills.

The 39-year-old singer and fashion mogul had never spoken about either subject before. In her memoir, Open Book, Simpson said she got sober in November 2017 and has not had a drink since then.

"Giving up the alcohol was easy," she said, according to an excerpt People magazine published on Wednesday. "I was mad at that bottle. At how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb."

The only time Simpson had ever spoken publicly before about having an actual addiction was in 2010, when she said on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno that she was "addicted to Nicorette gum"...despite never smoking cigarettes.

What Simpson has talked about publicly over the years, a lot, is overcoming challenges like weight gain, and her love for her family, namely her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three children, daughters Maxwell Drew, 7, and Birdie Mae, 10 months, and son Ace Knute, 6.