Liv Tyler Would Really Love If Dad Steven Tyler Stopped Humping His Mic Stand

Being the daughter of a rock star can't be easy, especially when your dad is Steven Tyler.

On Tuesday, Liv Tyler opened about what it's actually like to be related to the eccentric Aerosmith frontman on Jimmy Kimmel Live—and didn't hold back when it came to listing the things he does on stage that embarrass her.

"I mean…he's pretty amazing," she gushed to host Jimmy Kimmel. "But as a performer, he doesn't half-ass anything. Like, he really is singing his heart out. So, I'm usually pretty impressed that he's still…but he does things that embarrass me. Like, humping his mic stand. I'm like, ‘Dad…'"

Since Aerosmith kicked off their Deuces are Wild Las Vegas residency last year, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actress joked that there has been no shortage of mic humping from Steven. She added, "They're in Vegas right now, so there's, like, clips all the time…and he, like, licks people's faces sometimes."