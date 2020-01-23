Get Ready to Swoon Over the Best Looks at Fall 2020 Fashion Week

Let the fashion extravaganza begin!

Fashion Week has officially commenced, with Paris Haute Couture kicking things off to a fabulous start.

From peacock-colored patterns on the Armani Privé runway to perfectly polished designs at the Givenchy show, this year's collection of clothes is already proving to be swoon-worthy.

It also helps that supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Joan Smalls and Bella Hadid are sashaying down the catwalk in both couture and ready-to-wear pieces.

Moreover, luxury brands such as Chanel, Dior, Iris Van Herpen, Schiaparelli, Ralph & Russo, Guo Pei and many others are already setting the bar very high with their latest collections.

For example, Ralph & Russo brought a fashion fantasy to the runway with romantic, whimsical and feminine pieces that featured an explosion of feathers, jewels and sequins. Additionally, the Iris Van Herpen show made everyone's jaws drop with its vaporous patterns, sea creature-like designs and extreme silhouettes.

The runway was truly a work of art, as models traipsed along the platform.