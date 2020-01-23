Here's Exactly How Miranda Lambert's "It All Comes Out in the Wash" Was Made

There are songs that are born of a melody. Other, a hook or chorus.

Rare is the song that begins with its title.

And yet, that's exactly where Miranda Lambert's "It All Comes Out in the Wash" came from.

The track, released in July 2019 as the lead single from the country star's seventh studio album Wildcard, gave Lambert her best opening on the Billboard Country Airplay chart (where it debuted at No. 19) in three years and climbed from No. 36 to 15 on the Hot Country Songs chart. And by year's end, the uplifting little slice of sing-along honky-tonk country pop had caught the ear of the Recording Academy, earning Lambert and her co-writers Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose (known collectively as the Love Junkies) a nomination for Best Country Song at the 62nd Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26.

While Rose shared a writing credit with Lambert on her previous album, 2016's two-disc The Weight of These Wings, Wildcard marks the first time that the Love Junkies have appeared in the liner notes on one of the singer's albums. And from the way McKenna describes the writing sessions that "It All Comes Out in the Wash," as well as "Way Too Pretty for Prison," "Fire Escape" and "Track Record," sprung from, we have a feeling it won't be the last.