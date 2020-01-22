Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 4:00 AM
Whether you're a football aficionado—or a big Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Demi Lovato fan—with January nearly flying by, we have one thing on our minds: Super Bowl 2020!
If you're lucky enough to attend the 54th annual epic sports event in Miami, kudos to you. For the rest of us, the closest we can commemorate the festive ordeal is playing hostess at the ultimate viewing party from our very own living rooms.
Maybe you've been contemplating a new HD flat screen TV or a portable movie projector to get the best picture quality? Well, what's a better excuse to buy a new one than impressing a hungry house full of roughty and impassioned fans? Maybe you're just looking for creative kitchen, grilling aids or festive display memorabilia to make things simple, and to also get guests into the spirit of it? We've got you.
From your favorite team jerseys to wine delivery service to smart speakers to an instant camera, we've got everything you need to bring the biggest game of the year to your friends and family at home. Our favorite? This luxe and stylish cooler, of course!
Check out our 21 game day essentials below.
This TV is a clear upgrade for your content. Enjoy stunning high dynamic range content including the latest HDR10+ content that adjusts picture quality scene by scene.
Highlight your Kansas City Chiefs fandom with this Patrick Mahomes II Game jersey from Nike! It features team and player graphics on both sides to make it clear who you're rooting for. Its tailored silhouette provides a perfect fit to keep you cool and relaxed while the Kansas City Chiefs heat up the field!
Everyone will know you're with the San Francisco 49ers with this crisp Nike Game Event Jersey! It'll ensure your look is as loud as your enthusiastic cheers and passionate hollers.
Now you can control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receiver with power, volume, and mute buttons. Just press and ask to easily find, launch, and control movies and TV shows.
Packed with a dozen sensational career-spanning hits and two new chart-topping songs, revisit all of Jennifer Lopez's classic before the big half time show! You can also sign up for Amazon's Unlimited Music subscription to stream thousands of your favorite artists including Shakira and Demi Lovato.
Lustrous natural wood pairs with shining alloy to create a festive, generously sized chip-and-dip set that eliminates the need for messy reaching and passing. The smaller alloy dip bowl hooks neatly on the lip of the larger bowl and can be removed for chilling or warming.
Chill all your favorite beverages in this luxe cooler that has 3 inches of PermaFrost Insulation and an extra thick FatWall design to keep your go-to drinks chilled in style. Available in a variety of colors.
Get four bottles of wine—starting at $12.99 per bottle—matched to your particular palate and delivered direct to you once a month. And you can skip or cancel whenever you want.
Turn up the volume with this compact and portable speaker that connects to most smart devices including flat screen TVs and projectors!
Take game day snacks to the next level by displaying them in this festive food stadium! This cardstock snack display is shaped like a football stadium and has eight compartments in the stands, as well as a large open space on the field.
Spruce up any dining or coffee table in your home with these football-themed decorations that'll doctor up even the smallest football fan in spirit.
Drinking games just got a themed-out upgrade with these decorative cups perfect for a touchdown!
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Miami so you don't want to miss out on not donning your favorite team on a super cozy zip-up sweatshirt! Add this to your cart to let your guests know who you're rooting for!
If a hoodie or jersey aren't your sportswear of choice, why not top it off with a hat so everybody knows who you're cheering for!
Keep everybody's drink of choice cold and refreshing with these easy set-up and takedown inflatable serving bars.
Display dips, cheeses or everyone's favorite snack on this commemorative serving and cutting board fit for a sport's lover.
If you don't post it to Instagram, did it really happen? Take this ultra-cool camera around the party to archive the memorable night with take-home photos for you and all your guests.
If you're the host, your guests will expect some flair so why not give it them with these football BBQ apron set?
You'll be able to feed guests (invited or not!) all the veggies and protein you can dream up in this football-shaped grill that's the perfect size for any guest size you'll be anticipating.
Make healthy and delicious popcorn in 3 minutes! Simply measure and add your popcorn kernels to the high capacity heating chamber, then push the one Touch start button, and an instant snack for the whole family. Also available in aqua and white.
Create your own movie theater anywhere you go with this all-in-one portable projector.
