Rebel Wilson's Personal Trainer Shares Her Daily Exercise Routine

Rebel Wilson is working on her fitness... hustle.

While many talk the talk when it comes to exercising in the new year, the Hustle actress is actually walking the walk. For the 39-year-old star, 2020 is all about "the year of health," as she perfectly put it in a recent Instagram caption.

"Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called "The Year of Health" - so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had," she shared on Jan. 2, alongside a photo of her enjoying the beach in cute workout gear.

She added, "But I'm going to do it! Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

The Hollywood star has definitely kept her word because she's toned up in the last few weeks, thanks to the help of her personal trainer, Jono Castano Acero.