What the Stars of Netflix's Cheer Are Up to Today

It's clear no one can get enough Cheer in their life these days.

The documentary series—released on Netflix in early January—introduced binge-watchers to the competitive cheerleaders at Navarro College, an elite group that is determined to do whatever it takes to regain their top title at the NCA National Championships in Daytona. Viewers winced as they performed with broken ribs, laughed when they reenacted scenes from their favorite show (Bad Girls Club, of course), cried when the athletes revealed their traumatic life experiences and cheered when they finally made it on the mat and hit that damn pyramid.

Even celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Dua Lipa and more were unable to resist the charm of Cheer's endearing stars. And some of the stars are even set to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Talk about going full-out!

But what are breakout stars like Jerry Harris, Morgan Simianer and Lexi Brumback up to since hitting Daytona in the final episode of the six-ep docuseries?