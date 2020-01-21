Reese Witherspoon Is Literally All Of Us After Watching Netflix's Cheer

You can, you will, you must...watch Cheer on Netflix.

The documentary series—released in early January—follows the competitive cheerleaders at Navarro College, who are preparing to regain their top title at the NCA National Championships in Daytona. (Yes, that same competition from Bring It On.) Not convinced yet? Well, the reality show, set in Texas, goes well beyond flips, kicks and stunts. The athletes' backstories—including Jerry Harris, Morgan Simianer, La'Darius Marshall—are both heartbreaking and inspiring. And as coach Monica Aldama guides them through training (and life), you'll be cheering along from the couch.

So, needless to say, the show has captured the hearts of just about everyone, including Chrissy Teigen and Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show star admitted she's been "hooked" on the show since she began binging last week. And now that she's finally done, she has a lot of thoughts. "At the end of #Cheer, when La'Darius's brother started crying, and Morgan's grandparents figured out how to stream the competition and Lexi nailed her tumbling pass, and Jerry nailed all his stunts, I cried big baby tears," she tweeted. "Great show @netflix!"