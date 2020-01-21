Mason Disick Is Now A TikTok Star Thanks To Mom Kourtney Kardashian

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 8:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Meet TikTok's newest member: Mason Disick!

Over the weekend, the eldest Kardashian kid made his TikTok debut with the help of mom Kourtney Kardashian. With an impressive 68,000 followers under his belt, it's safe to say that he's already one of the app's favorite accounts.

For his most recent video, the adorable kiddo can be seen busting a move as he masters the viral Global.jones Dance Challenge. As he makes his way through the choreography, Kourtney made a sweet cameo and gave the camera a quick wave. The POOSH founder isn't the only face Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will recognize. If you look closely, you can see Mason's younger siblings Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, in the background. Also in attendance are cousins North West, 6, and Saint West, 4.

When he's not showing off his dancing skills, Mason loves to document his playdates with his friends on his account, which includes taking a cereal break in between making TikTok videos. 

Photos

Keeping Up With Kourtney Kardashian & Mason Disick

And, in true Kardashian fashion, there are plenty of wardrobe changes. In one video, Mason can be seen giving his followers a look into his closet as he tries on different outfits for the camera. He also proved he knows how to flex in another video, where he put his colorful collection of Nike sneakers on display.

Mason isn't the only famous youngin on TikTok these days. As the app becomes more popular, celebrity kids like Coco Arquette, Romeo Beckham and Iris Apatow have all taken up residence. And, it's not uncommon for their A-list parents to make appearances on their accounts.

Earlier this month, Courteney Cox went viral with Coco when they teamed up for a mother-daughter dance routine. "Wanna see your child lose their patience?" the Friends alum wrote on Instagram, sharing the video with her followers. "Do a TikTok with them. #familyaerobics."

For his part, Romeo recruited mom Victoria Beckham and, like Coco, asked the former Spice Girlsmember to do a dance with him. Shortly after the mother-son duo went viral for doing the choreography to "Spice Up Your Life," the fashion designer revealed that the 17-year-old tricked her into doing it so he could rack up some followers.

"He came home other day and he said, ‘You know, Mum, I've just joined TikTok. Will you do a dance with me?'" she said during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November. "And I was like, ‘Yeah, what should we dance to?' And he said, ‘The Spice Girls.' And then he took my phone, he posted it on my Instagram and he said, ‘That'll get my numbers up.' He used me!"

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Mason Disick , Kourtney Kardashian , Kardashian News , Celeb Kids , Celebrity Families , Penelope Disick , Reign Disick , North West , Saint West , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.