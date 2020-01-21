Of Course Alayah Is Already Coming Back to The Bachelor

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 6:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Just when The Bachelor contestants thought they'd seen the last of Alayah…she's back!

It's safe to say Alayah's return isn't a welcome one. In the sneak peek from week four of Peter Weber's The Bachelor season, the remaining 13 contestants react to her return in ways you'd expect: "Drama has risen from the dead."

Alayah, who was eliminated in the Monday, Jan. 20 installment of The Bachelor, tells Peter she's there to, "freakin' set the record straight about what was said about me."

"I'm obviously being lied to about someone," Peter says.

Yep, everybody is pretty pissed off.

"She's manipulating you, the same way she manipulated me," Victoria P. tells Peter.

On ABC's Bachelor Party podcast, hosts Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay tackled Alayah's lies about knowing Victoria as seen in the Monday, Jan. 20 episode.

Photos

The Bachelor Season 24 Contestants

"'That we would be disqualified,' she kept saying, ‘Disqualified if we knew each other.' I'm like, first of all, this isn't a game," Becca says. "This isn't a pageant that you are trying to win, or get to the next round in. You don't get ‘disqualified.' You get sent home because this guy doesn't have feelings for you. So, for her to pair that word with then saying ‘Oh, Victoria P. and I were friends and allies.' Then why would you tell her not to pretend that she knew you? That didn't add up to me."

The trailer also features Peter's one-on-one date with Victoria F., and the revelation that she used to date Chase Rice, the musician they're seeing.

"I can't do this," Victoria cried after telling Peter about her past relationship.

The Bachelor airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Bachelor , Peter Weber , TV , Top Stories , Reality TV , Entertainment , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.