Awkwafina Has The Most Ridiculous Answers To Jimmy Kimmel's Questions

Jimmy Kimmeldoesn't always ask serious questions. Sometimes, his questions are downright silly, and sometimes those silly questions are intentional.

During a new edition of "3 Ridiculous Questions," the Jimmy Kimmel Live host asked Awkwafina three questions he'd never ask during his regular talk-show. And of course, the Ocean's 8 actress' answers were even funnier than the questions.

First up was a "Would You Rather" kind of scenario. As Kimmel asked, "If you could only have one of them on a deserted island: antelope or cantaloupe?"

Her response? "Definitely antelope," The Farewell star replied. "As a companion, you know, a friend. Transport."

Curious, Kimmel followed up, "You think you can ride the antelope?"

As Awkwafina responded, "Yeah, and I hate to say it, but you know..." The star awkwardly cringed for a moment before the host finished her sentence for her.

"Meat source," he said.

As the 31-year-old joked back, "Yeah, sure. And a lot of it. Clothes. Someone will probably redact this one."